How to Create App Folders with BlackBerry 10

Want to access your favorite BlackBerry 10 apps without having to search through your Application Panels? Then you'll need to create an apps folder. Like Android and iOS, BlackBerry 10 allows you to easily organize your favorite apps into a series of folders. To create a folder:
1. Tap and hold the app you want to move into a folder until all of the app icons are shaking.
2. Drag the app on top of the app with which you want it to share a folder.
3. Name the folder accordingly and tap Save.
To remove an app from a folder, tap and hold the app you want to remove and drag it to the bottom of the screen. The app will then reappear on the Application Panel like any other app.
