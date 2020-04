The default “Sent from my iPad” signature isn’t all that personal, so be sure to change it.

Tap Settings from the iPad home screen.

from the iPad home screen. Select Mail, Contacts, Calendars > Signature.

> Signature. On the next screen delete “Sent from my iPad,” and add your own signature.

and add your own signature. Click the tab on top of the screen that says “Mail, Contacts…” to save.

