How to Change Search Engines in BlackBerry 10's Browser

People are finicky when it comes to the search engines they use. That's why with BlackBerry 10, like previous versions of the OS, users have the ability to change their Web browser's default search engine. To change the search engine:

1. Begin typing a search term in the browser bar. When the bar recognizes your search term, a search engine option box will appear in the top right corner of the screen.

2. Tap the box to open the browser's search engine list, which is comprised of Google, Bing and Yahoo.

3. Choose your search engine of choice and press "Go" on the virtual keyboard to begin searching. The selected search engine will now serve as the browser's default choice.

