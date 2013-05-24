Hisense Sero 7 LT and Sero Pro Tablets Hit Walmart Stores Today

Walmart is adding two more budget tablets to its lineup, one of which features Nvidia’s graphics-focused processing power. Hisense’s new aggressively-priced Sero 7 LT and Sero 7 Pro are available in Walmart retail locations and on Walmart.com beginning today.

The $99 7-inch Sero LT comes with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, a 1.6GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of storage and a low-res 1024 x 600 display. The Pro model, however, boasts Nvidia’s 1.3-GHz Tegra 3 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a sharper 1,280 x 800 display, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel rear shooter. This Sero 7 Pro slate sells for an aggressive $149.

We went hands-on with both tablets on Thursday, and were impressed with both the LT and the Pro’s display, although the latter rendered colors more richly and sharply. When navigating across the tablets’ interface, we also found both to be smooth and quick, although the LT did show some slight lag.

For those seeking a cheap tablet to perform the very basic functions of a slate, the Sero LT and Pro could be compelling options. At the very least, Hisense is in a position to thrive among other competing low-budget tablets. The $92 Coby Kyros MID7047-4, for example, doesn’t offer access to the Google Play Store, features a low-res display with noticeable glare, and performed sluggishly during our testing.