Here's What to Expect from the Galaxy TabPro S2

Samsung could have big plans for an upcoming Windows-based tablet. And its specs might appeal to some folks who don't want an iPad.
A site specializing in tech leaks called The Leaker discovered possible Galaxy TabPro S2 specs in a recent Samsung filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The tablet is expected to make its debut curing Samsung's press event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.
Here's a list of the Galaxy TabPro S2's specs, according to the apparent FCC filing:
- Display: 12-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD
- CPU: 3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen
- GPU: Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR3
- Storage: 128GB solid-state drive
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home or Pro
- Battery: 5070mAh with 25W Turbo Charger
- Camera: 13-megpaixel rear-facing camera with 4K video support; full-HD 5-megapixel front-facing camera
- Ports: SD Card, two USB 3.0
- Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and optional LTE
- Accessories: S-Pen, Keyboard cover
The TabPro S2 would be a follow-up to last year's Galaxy TabPro S. That device (pictured above) runs on Windows 10 and came with a Super AMOLED display. Inside, it offers an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It launched last year for $899.
Samsung has been rumored to be working on a new Windows-based tablet that it would unveil at its Mobile World Congress event later this month. While the company has kept details close to the vest, FCC filings have become useful tools for determining what firms might have planned. The FCC is generally requested to keep specs private, but filings can sometimes leak, leading to these kinds of revelations.
While it's unknown whether the specs in the FCC filing are real -- Samsung hasn't confirmed the leak -- they're often close to the real thing. And since the device could be making a debut in just a couple of weeks, there's a solid chance that the leaked specs will indeed make their way to Samsung's upcoming slate.
Judging by the specs, Samsung looks like it's trying to appeal to those who are seeking two-in-one hybrids. In one respect, the device can work as a standalone tablet, the specs suggest, but in another, its keyboard cover can be attached and work as a tablet. And since the slate will be run Windows 10, it'll likely go up against against Microsoft's Surface Pro line and other Windows-based devices that can double as notebooks or tablets.
Beyond the specs rundown, the FCC leak suggests Samsung will offer four TabPro S2 versions based on the operating system customers choose (Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro) and connectivity option (Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi and LTE). The schematic released with the filing and posted by TheLeaker.com shows a Verizon logo on the back. Whether it'll be the exclusive carrier partner, however, is unknown.
Look for detail on the TabPro S2 and other Samsung devices to come down on Feb. 26 when the company hosts its Mobile World Congress event, where Samsung could also unveil the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet.
