Today Only: 20 Percent Off All Amazon Fire Tablets

When it comes to budget tablets, no one beats Amazon, and for the next 24 hours our favorite Amazon tablets are getting even cheaper.

Today only, Amazon is taking 20 percent off its entire Fire Tablet family. The sale celebrates Amazon's 2018 Harris Poll ranking, which for the third consecutive year puts the Seattle-based company in the number one spot as ranked by consumers.

Although all of the tablets are on sale, only one of them is at an all-time price low. The rest are within $10 of their all-time low, which still isn't bad. The deals are as follows:

The Fire 7 Tablet is the perfect device for all of your basic entertainment needs. Whether you use it for Netflix streaming or as a way to keep the kids calm in the car, it's one of the best tech values you'll find.

If you're a demanding user looking to play games and run other demanding apps, we recommend opting for the Fire HD 8. The Editors' Choice tablet offers a better screen and better battery life than its smaller sibling.

Amazon's one-day sale also offers discounts on its Alexa-based smart home devices — the Echo Spot is at an all-time price low — so make sure to check everything out before the promo ends.