Get Dell's 4K Monitor for Just $270

Nothing boosts your productivity like a multi-monitor setup, and the better your monitor, the more immersive your laptop experience can be.

For a limited time, Staples is offering the Dell 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (S2817Q) for $269.99. That's $120 under Dell's price and $42 under Amazon's price.

In addition to the 3840 x 2160 resolution, Dell's stylish monitor also features a 60Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and dual 9-watt integrated speakers. The monitor also supports picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture.

The former displays one source on the main screen while simultaneously displaying a second source via an inset window, whereas the latter separates the screen in half displaying two sources simultaneously on the left and right sides of the screen.

Connectivity-wise, the S2817Q features two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and both traditional and mini DisplayPort connections.

Staples' sale is valid through January 27.