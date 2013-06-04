GeChic 1502I On-Lap Monitor Brings Android and Windows to the Big Screen

TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- Ever wish you could run Android on a touch screen larger than 10 inches? Or perhaps you could use a second screen for your laptop when on-the-go? Well, GeChic may have just what you’re looking for.

The company unveiled its 1502I on-lap touch monitor at this year’s Computex, which lets users connect their mobile device or laptop to GeChic’s 1080p touch-screen display.

The 1502I on-lap monitor is one of GeChic’s newest models and comes with a 10-point multi-touch 1920 x 1080 capacitive touch-screen display. It’s compatible with mobile devices running Android as well as Windows 7 and Windows 8 notebooks, and comes with VGA, microHDMI and microUSB ports and an audio jack.

There’s a reason GeChic flaunts its 1502I as an on-lap device—the unit only weighs 1,350 grams, which equates to just less than 3 pounds. This is a bit heavier than ASUS’ newly unveiled MB168B+ portable monitor, which also features the same screen size and resolution and weighs 1.76 pounds.

We had the chance to connect a Sony Xperia S smartphone to the GeChic 1502I to see how Android looked on a 15.6-inch HD display, and found that video really popped on the 1080p screen.

The capacitive touch screen was smooth and responsive when scrolling through the device’s app drawer, and we had no problem making selections or launching apps. There’s no home button equivalent on the 15021, however, so you’ll have to use your smartphone to navigate back to the home screen.

Unfortunately, users must download specific drivers for individual devices in order for the 1502I to be compatible with your smartphone. The unit we played with on the showroom floor was compatible with the Sony Xperia S, but we weren’t able to connect our Google Nexus 4.

GeChic hasn’t announced pricing for the 15021 on-lap monitor just yet, but it’s expected to launch in the United States by mid-July.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480 (17:19)

Other: 14.1-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | Other: Up to Intel Core i7-8650U CPU | Other: 3.58 pounds / 3.98 pounds (with battery) Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Review

Epic battery life (with extended battery)

Snappy keyboard

Good performance

Dull screen

Heavier than competitors

The Lenovo ThinkPad T480 was the last one standing among an army of laptops, with a battery life of 17 hours and 19 minutes. Along with its spectacular battery life, you get a great keyboard and solid performance packed into a military durable chassis that can withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, dust and vibrations. You also get an Nvidia MX150 GPU, which is good for some light gaming or productivity apps.

HP Envy x2 (Qualcomm) (14:22)

Other: 12.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | Other: Up to Qualcomm 835 CPU | Other: 2.7 pounds HP Envy x2 (Qualcomm) Review

Amazing battery life

4G built in

Comfortable keyboard

Beautiful display

Runs cool

Sluggish performance

Doesn't run some Windows apps

Between the HP Envy x2’s built-in 4G LTE and its 14 hours and 22 minutes of battery life, you can easily go on long trips without worrying about charging your notebook. Its included HP Digital Pen felt natural and smooth to use, and the Envy’s attached pen holster makes it convenient to use on the go. On top of being extremely portable, the HP Envy x2 offers a solid detachable keyboard and an incredibly bright display.

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 (13:08)

Other: 14-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | Other: Up toIntel Core i7-8665UCPU | Other: 3 pounds Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Review

Sleek, modern design

Strong performance

13+ hours of battery life

Proximity sign-in feature works well

Display could be brighter

Poor speakers

Let me introduce you to one of the best Dell Latitudes around: TheLatitude 7400 2-in-1 -- a beast of a business laptop that can last 13 hours and 8 minutes on a single charge. That battery is packed into a super sleek design, measuring just0.6 inches thick, alongside a strong Core i7 processor. One of the coolest features that theLatitude 7400 boasts is its proximity sign-in function, so you can sign into your computer just by walking up to it.

Dell XPS 13 9380 (12:22)

Other: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | Other: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | Other: 2.69 pounds Dell XPS 13 (2019) Review

Slim, lightweight design

Strong performance

Gorgeous 4K display

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

InfinityEdge bezels with properly placed webcam

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

The Dell XPS 13 still has the slimmest bezels imaginable thanks to its InfinityEdge design, andas a bonus, Dell managed to fit the webcam in the top bezel, which has been a long-awaited feature. And to accompany those thin bezels is a gorgeous 13.3-inch, 1080p display that covered 126 percent of the sRGB spectrum and emitted 357 nits of brightness. This baby is also super light and thin, coming in at 2.7 pounds and 0.3~0.46 inchesthick, and boasts a powerful new Whiskey Lake processor.

Lenovo Yoga C630 (12:14)

Other: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | Other: Up to Qualcomm 850 CPU | Other: 2.6 pounds Lenovo Yoga C630 Review

Superslim, flexible design

Aluminum chassis

Very long battery life

LTE connectivity

Poor price-to-performance ratio

Stiff keyboard

Hollow audio

The Lenovo Yoga C630 sports a gorgeous aluminum chassis paired with a flexible, 0.5-inch thin design. Its battery life lasted 12 hours and 14 minutes on our tests, and when you combine that with its 4G LTE connectivity, it’s great option for people who frequently travel. As an added bonus, the Yoga C630 also features a decently colorful 13.3-inch panel.

HP Spectre x360 (12:07)

Other: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | Other: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | Other: 2.8 pounds HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019) Review

Luxurious design

Outstanding battery life

Thin and lightweight

Vivid 1080p display

Class-leading keyboard

Powerful speakers

Display could be brighter

Bezels are a bit thick

Bloatware

HP's Spectre x360 is back and sexier than ever, sporting a gorgeousDark Ash Silver paint over its aluminum hood. To top off its design, its 13.3-inch, 1080p display blasted us with150 percent of the sRGB color gamut, and the keyboard comforted us with a tactile1.4 millimeters of travel.Not to mention thatits battery lasted an epic 12 hours and 7 minutes on our tests.

Dell XPS 13 9370 (11:59)

Other: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K display | Other: Up to Core i7-8550U CPU | Other: 2.65 pounds Dell XPS 13 9370 Review

Attractive design

Colorful display

Strong sustained performance

Very light

No USB Type-A port

Webcam looks up your nose

The latest version of Dell's flagship laptop comes in an attractive rose gold and white color scheme and is a bit thinner than its predecessor, the still-for-sale XPS 13 9360. Because Dell shaved 0.14 inches off of the thickness and 0.13 pounds off the weight, the XPS 13 9370 has smaller battery and three hours less endurance. However, this sleek and sexy ultrabook still lasts nearly 12 hours on a charge and offers stronger performance and a more attractive screen than the 9360. You can also get the Dell XPS 13 9370 with an eye-popping 4K display.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro (11:57)

Other: 15.4-inch, 2880 x 1800 display | Other: Up to Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU | Other: 4 pounds Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro Review

Insanely speedy general performance

Fastest SSD we've tested

Comparatively thin and light design

Vivid, sharp display

Improved keyboard

Strong sound

Long battery life

Exorbitant price

Warm underside

No USB Type-A ports

The 15-inch MacBook Pro boasts a ridiculously fast SSD, a vibrant display and strong performance packed into a gorgeous aluminum design. And with a Core i7 CPU, the 15-inch MacBook Pro could last as long as 11 hours and 57 minutes on a charge. That’s more than enough time to enjoy the perks of macOS as well as the MacBook’s solid speakers and improved keyboard.

Dell XPS 15 (11:53)

Other: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | Other: Up to Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | Other: 4.2 pounds Dell XPS 15 Review

Strong overall and graphics performance

Excellent battery life

Bright, vibrant screen

Runs cool

Attractive, if dated, design

Awkwardly placed webcam

Between its sleek aluminum chassis, ridiculously gorgeous 15.6-inch display and powerful performance, it’s practically a miracle that the Dell XPS 15 has long battery life. This baby lasted a solid 11 hours and 53 minutes, and while that’s not the best of the best, its other qualities easily make it one of the best overall laptops on this list. And with its GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q GPU, you can run games like Hitman (Ultra, 1080p) at 60 frames per second.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480s (11:29)

Other: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | Other: Up to Intel Core i7-8650U CPU | Other: 3 pounds Lenovo ThinkPad T480s Review

Fast performance

Long-lasting battery life

Built-in camera cover

Dim display

Even at 3 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Lenovo ThinkPad T480s’ sleek chassis was able to take some MIL-SPEC punishment. And in terms of security, you can get a configuration with vPro, a fingerprint reader and an IR camera for Windows Hello (not to mention it already has a privacy shutter). All of those business friendly qualities are paired with a battery that can last 11 hours and 29 minutes.