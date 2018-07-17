Here's What's Inside the Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung is planning to launch its new Galaxy Tab S4 slate in the coming weeks. And now we might have our best information yet on exactly what it'll offer when it launches.

The folks over at SamMobile claim to have obtained the specs for Samsung's upcoming slate. And they say that the tablet will ship with a 10.5-inch display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will power the slate along with 4GB of RAM, according to the report. On the storage side, you can expect 64GB.

Aside from that, the Galaxy Tab S4 will come with several features you'd expect, including a USB 3.1 port, Bluetooth 5.0 support, GPS, and the ability to connect to 802.11ac Wi-Fi networks. There's a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, according to the report, as well as an 8-megapixel front cam. According to SamMobile, Samsung will bundle a 7,300mAh battery pack inside the slate. It'll also run on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Just in case you don't want to use Samsung's tablet as a tablet, the Korean tech giant is planning to offer support for its DeX productivity platform. With that, you'll be able to connect the slate to the DeX and use it as a computer with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Interestingly, Samsung has nixed the fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy Tab S4, according to SamMobile. In its place, Samsung will offer an iris scanner — a feature it's been offering in its flagship smartphones for the last couple of years. And while it'll definitely come with S Pen stylus support, there's no telling right now whether the S Pen will have Bluetooth support or not, allowing you to use the stylus to remotely manage your tablet.

The specs SamMobile shared on Tuesday (Jul. 17) are not necessarily a surprise. The Galaxy Tab S4 has been the subject of countless rumors of late, and many of the specs SamMobile leaked were floated previously. However, the site's latest report further crystallizes what we can expect from the Galaxy Tab S4. And the alignment of rumors of late suggests we're getting closer to a final product ready to launch.

Exactly when the Galaxy Tab S4 will be available, however, is unknown. It's possible that the device could debut at Samsung's press event on Aug. 9 where it's expected to unveil its next flagship handset, the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung might also opt to unveil the Galaxy Tab S4 at IFA in Berlin at the end of August.