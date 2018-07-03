Galaxy Tab S4 Leak Makes iPad Look Dated

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 has been the subject of rumors for the last few months. But we've yet to get a good look at the tablet — until now.

What appears to be a press image of the Galaxy Tab S4 was published on Tuesday (July 3) by AndroidHeadlines. The tablet, which was leaked to the site by a "reliable source," comes with a thin profile and features an all-black finish, the image suggests.

On the front, the Galaxy Tab S4 comes with thin bezels all around, leaving no room for a physical home button on the face. There is a front-facing camera at the top. The latest iPad and iPad Pro still have chunky bezels all the way around, but that's rumored to be changing for the next generation.

On the rear, there's a single camera with a flash and the familiar Samsung logo. An AKG logo is also there, suggesting the tablet could come with solid sound. One side appears to be free from buttons and the other comes with a power button and volume rockers.

Aside from pure aesthetics, the image could tell us some things about Samsung's plans. And arguably the most important revelation is screen size.

The Galaxy Tab S3 offered a 9.7-inch screen, owing in no small part to its thick bezels. With the thinner bezels in the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung might be planning a 10.5-inch screen, as had been rumored. According to Android Headlines, it's also possible that the front-facing camera doubles as an iris scanner.

Since there's no physical fingerprint sensor on the device, Android Headlines wonders whether an in-display sensor is coming to the tablet. That seems unlikely, though, since Samsung hasn't been able to get the feature to work in its smartphones and isn't expected to offer it in the Galaxy Note 9 it's unveiling next month.

Samsung has been rumored to be working on the Galaxy Tab S4 for months. According to the latest reports, the device will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and feature 4GB of RAM. It could also ship with 64GB of onboard storage and have a 7300mAh battery pack. It will likel run Android 8.1 and come with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, according to reports.

We still don't know when the Galaxy Tab S4 will launch, but most reports say it'll happen at IFA Berlin in late-August. Pricing is unknown.