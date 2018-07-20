Here's How the Galaxy Tab S4 Iris Scanner Will Work

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 is launching soon. And when it does, look for the tablet to come with some features you're already using in the Galaxy S9.

SamMobile on Thursday (July 19) confirmed with its "insiders" that Samsung is planning to bring the iris scanner to the Galaxy Tab S4. The site also obtained a copy of an instructional video that will accompany the tablet showing people how to use the feature. SamMobile predicts that Samsung will also say the tablet comes with its Intelligent Scan feature. The company said that the video is identical to the Intelligent Scan video on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks over what Samsung might have planned for the Galaxy Tab S4. Those rumors have largely centered on a device that will come with slimmed-down bezels, leaving no room for a physical home button. The rumor mill was also surprised to learn that the tablet might ditch a fingerprint scanner. Soon after, it was predicted that the tablet would come with an iris scanner. It wasn't confirmed until SamMobile was able to get its hands on the video and get confirmation from its insiders.

In addition to the biometric features, Samsung is expected to bundle a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the tablet. Add that to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it should work just fine for most. A recent report said the tablet's 10.5-inch display would deliver a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600.

The big question, however, centers on when it'll actually launch. It's possible the Galaxy Tab S4 is unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 9 on that device's unveiling on Aug. 9. Samsung might also choose to unveil it at IFA Berlin in late-August.

