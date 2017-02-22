Here's Your First Look at the Galaxy Tab S3 with Keyboard

A newly leaked photo gives us our first look at the keyboard cover for the Galaxy Tab S3, a device we expect to see at Samsung's Mobile World Congress press event on Feb. 26. This render of the 9.6-inch Android tablet doesn't reveal much about the features of the slate, but its design appears to have changed for the better.

The image arrived in a recent tweet published by noted leaker Evan Blass.

If this image is correct, the major difference between the keyboards on the Galaxy Tab S2 and its successor are simple: Samsung removed the row of Function keys at the top of the keyboard. Comparing this year's render with images of the Tab S2's cover, it looks as if Samsung's using the vertical space gained by removing those to make the rest of the keys larger.

The other main difference seen in this version's keyboard is that the left and right arrow keys are as large as the adjacent Control and Alt keys. That's a welcome change from the previous iteration which had them at half size and created awkward gaps between those keys and the Shift key above it.

Previous rumors suggest that the S3 will include the S Pen stylus, feature a 2,048 x 1,536-pixel display and support both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It'll reportedly run Android 7.0 Nougat, and offer the speed of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM.

