Dell's Inspiron Lineup Gets Sleek Designs and Thinner Bezels

Dell’s mid-range line up of Inspiron 2-in-1s and clamshell laptops are getting a serious refresh. At the IFA technology trade show in Berlin, the company revealed a new lineup, complete with streamlined looks and features.

The new laptops are the Inspiron 13 and 15 7000 2-in-1s, Inspiron 13 and 15 7000 laptops, Inspiron 13 and 15 5000 2-in-1s and Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1.

Most of the new laptops have thinner bezels. Dell told us that the reason it hasn’t moved to InfinityEdge displays like the one on the XPS 13 is that customers have said they prefer having the webcam on top of the screen, which requires a bit of a bezel.

While we saw some early machines in various colors, including black and champagne pink, Dell couldn’t commit to any colors other than standard silver coming to the United States.

You can learn more about the new laptops, their pricing and specs below:

Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

.99 Available: October 3 Specs: 8th-Gen Intel CPU, USB Type-C port, SSD or optional PCIe NVMe SSD, 1080p IPS display Other notable features:Slimmer bezel, Intel Optane Memory ready (available in 2018), SmartByte technology to prioritize video streaming and conference calls.

Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1

Available: October 3 Specs: 8th-Gen Intel CPU, USB Type-C port, SSD or optional PCIe NVMe SSD, up to 4K IPS display, Nvidia GeForce GTX940MX GPU Other notable features: Narrow bezel, Intel Optane Memory ready (available in 2018), SmartByte technology to prioritize video streaming and conference calls.

Inspiron 13 7000

Available: October 3 Specs: 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, USB Type-C, 13-inch, 1080p display, up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 9 hours and 30 minutes of battery life. Other notable features: 180-degree hinge, thin bezels, Windows Hello IR camera or fingerprint reader options.

Inspiron 15 7000

Available: October 3 Specs: 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, USB Type-C, 15-inch display up to 4K, up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, up to 32GB of RAM, 9 hours of battery life. Other notable features: 180-degree hinge, thin bezels, Windows Hello IR camera or fingerprint reader options.

Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1

.99 without pen support, $799.99 with pen support Available: October 3 Specs: 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, up to 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD, up to 16GB of RAM, 1080p display; Other notable features: Optional infrared camera to log in with Windows Hello

Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1

.99 without pen support, $799.99 with pen support Available: October 3 Specs: 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, up to 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD, up to 16GB of RAM, 1080p display; Other notable features: Optional infrared camera to log in with Windows Hello

Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1

.99 Available: October 3 Specs:8th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, up to 1TB HDD or 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX GPU Other notable features: Infrared camera for Windows Hello comes standard

Top photo: Dell Inspiron 15 5000. Credit: Andrew E. Freedman/Laptop Mag