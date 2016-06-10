How to Convert a Presentation to PDF in PowerPoint 2016

If you want to send a PowerPoint presentation, but your recipient doesn't have Office installed (or you don't know if they do), you can share it as a PDF. This feature also comes in handy if you want to show a presentation, but want to lock the file to prevent editing.
Since this feature is baked into PowerPoint, you don't even need a PDF reader or any other tools, though they are available for free online if you want to review your document. Here's how to convert a presentation to a PDF in PowerPoint 2016.
MORE: How to Use Microsoft Word Like a Pro
1. Click File.
2. Click Export.
3. Click Create PDF/XPS.
4. Click Publish.
You've converted a PowerPoint presentation to a PDF.
Microsoft PowerPoint Tips
- Change Templates in PowerPoint
- Upload a PowerPoint Presentation to YouTube
- Change a Presentation to Portrait Orientation
- How to Insert a Screen Recording in PowerPoint
- Change Slide Size in PowerPoint
- How to Make a Picture Transparent in PowerPoint
- Add a YouTube Video in PowerPoint
- How to Print Notes with Slides in PowerPoint 2016