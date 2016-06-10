How to Convert a Presentation to PDF in PowerPoint 2016

If you want to send a PowerPoint presentation, but your recipient doesn't have Office installed (or you don't know if they do), you can share it as a PDF. This feature also comes in handy if you want to show a presentation, but want to lock the file to prevent editing.

Since this feature is baked into PowerPoint, you don't even need a PDF reader or any other tools, though they are available for free online if you want to review your document. Here's how to convert a presentation to a PDF in PowerPoint 2016.

1. Click File.

2. Click Export.

3. Click Create PDF/XPS.

4. Click Publish.

You've converted a PowerPoint presentation to a PDF.

