If you've been using the Apple Pencil with your iPad Pro, you may find yourself unsure of when exactly you should be charging it. The stylus doesn't have battery indicator lights, and keeping the Pen plugged into the iPad Pro's lightning port creates an inconvenient extension that you may worry about accidentally knocking off or breaking.

Luckily, Apple has given a users a utility to make it easier to see how much power is left in the stylus, they've just hidden it in the Notifications Center menu. Here's how to enable this status indicator.

How to Check the Apple Pencil’s Battery Life

1. Drag down from the top of the screen to reveal the Notification Center menu.

2. Tap on Edit.

3. Tap the Plus icon next to Batteries.

4. Drag the three-lines icon next to Batteries into the Today View list.

5. Tap Done.

Now you can check your Pencil's battery status, as well as your iPad's battery status, simply by pulling down the Notification Center menu. It doesn't even have to be plugged into the tablet.

