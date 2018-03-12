Cheaper 13-inch MacBook Coming in June with Retina Display (Report)

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, Apple is expected to unveil a cheaper new MacBook at a price that's comparable to the current (and ancient) MacBook Air.

The new report, from Digitimes Research, points to Apple sourcing screens from LG Display, with a sharp resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. That's a lot higher than the 1440 x 900 in today's Air and it's even sharper than the 12-inch MacBook's 2304 x 1440. The current MacBook Pro has the same 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution.

As for the price, Digitimes says to expect it to be "about the same level as that of the existing MacBook Air or slightly higher." So Apple could be readying a replacement for the Air at $999. It's possible that Apple could keep the Air around, too, and reduce its price, but we highly doubt it given that ultraportable's dated components and ports.

The new MacBook will reportedly enter mass production at the end of May or the beginning of June for a June launch, at which time it will face fierce competition from the likes of the Dell XPS 13 ($999) and HP Envy 13t ($899).

The 13-inch MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook both currently start at $1,299, and Apple could really use a more affordable option in it lineup. Apple sold slightly more than 5 million Macs in the company's first quarter for 2018, which is down 5 percent compared to last year.

The Digitimes report also points to Apple refreshing its iPad line in the second quarter and releasing a new iPad Pro during the latter part of 2018.