Cell Phones Don't Cause Cancer, Says New Study

Good news: Your cell phone isn't killing you! According to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Health Perspectives journal published by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, there is no link between cell phone signals and cancer.

The group of experts from England, Sweden, and the United States went on to say there is "little evidence to believe radio signals trigger tumors." They do not, however, state with absolute certainty that it's not possible for phones to cause the deadly disease. That's because current data available only covers 10 to 15 years of adult exposure, and there is no data available yet on cell phones' affect on children. The researchers did not conduct any new research, but merely reviewed all existing studies to see what conclusions they could draw.

“Although there remains some uncertainty, the trend in the accumulating evidence is increasingly against the hypothesis that mobile phone use can cause brain tumors in adults," said the committee.

This study seems to fly in the face of the study released by the Wold Health Organization just two months ago that categorized cell phones as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." The WHO study is the largest such undertaken, with researchers interviewing nearly 13,000 handset users in 10 countries over the course of 10 years. The WHO did not find any increased risk of glioma or meningioma tumors, but did find that people who had never used a cell phone had a lower risk of brain cancer than people who had.