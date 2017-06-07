Pre-Ordering the iPad Pro? Best Buy Has the Best Deal

The new iPad Pro tablets won't ship till next week, but that hasn't stopped retailers from clamoring for your dollars. If your mind is set on one of Apple's new tablets, Best Buy is offering a free gift card (up to $50) with your iPad Pro pre-order. It's the best iPad Pro bargain you'll find.

Opt for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and you'll get a free $25 gift card. If you prefer the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you'll get a larger $50 gift card. Although you'll pay list price for both tablets ($649.99 and $799.99, respectively), you'll get a bonus gift card which you can use to buy an accessory or any other device you choose.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which replaces the 9.7-inch model, features a display that's 20 percent larger, despite being practically the same size as the older model. Apple pulled this off by reducing the tablet's bezel by 40 percent. Both tablets have a fast A10X chip with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU.

Even better, they feature ProMotion, a new technology that allows the iPad Pro to up its screen's refresh rate to 120Hz, double the previous rate. Storage on the entry-level models has also been doubled to 64GB.

Both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Tablets are currently available for pre-order at Best Buy with their respective gift cards.