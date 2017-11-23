Best Amazon Deals: $29 Fire Tablet, $24 TV Stick

Over the last few years, Amazon has gone from being one of the world's leading e-tailers to one of the tech industry's most accomplished gadget vendors. This holiday season, you can now find great discounts on the company's Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, Echo home assistants and other useful gear.
Check out our complete list of highlighted Amazon deals below. Here are some of our favorites.
- Fire 7 Tablet for $29 (Reg $49)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet $89.99 (Reg $129)
- Dash Buttons for $2.49 ($2.50 off)
- Fire TV Stick for $24.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Dot for $29.99 ($20 off)
