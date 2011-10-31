Barnes & Noble to Launch Nook Color 2 November 7th?

It looks like Barnes & Noble is planning something big for Monday, November 7th. We just received an invitation, shown above, to a press event that morning. Though the company hasn't said what it plans to say, we can only guess that the "very special announcement" will involve a new version of its Nook Color eReader.

For a year now, the original Nook Color has been the gold standard in color eReaders and low-cost tablets. The Android-powered, 7-inch slate offers a wide selection of eBooks and Barnes & Noble-approved apps surrounded by an attractive, consumer-friendly UI.

However, since Amazon announced its gorgeous, dual-core powered Kindle Fire tablet earlier this month, we've been waiting for Barnes & Noble's response. As of today, the original Nook Color remains $249, $50 more than the Kindle Fire, yet with less speed, fewer apps, a duller screen, and no real music / video partners.

We predict that the new Nook Color will boast improved video and music choices, along with additional power and a brighter screen. We'll be at the event on Monday morning so stay tuned.