AT&T's Samsung ATIV Smart PC Windows 8 Tablet Priced at $799

AT&T has announced pricing and on sale date details for its 4G-capable Windows 8-powered Samsung ATIV Smart PC, and it's not cheap. Packing a 1.5-GHz dual-core Intel Atom processor and your choice of 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, the 11.6-inch ATIV will cost you $799 when it goes on sale Nov. 9. That price does not, however, require you to sign up for a two-year agreement, which is a plus.

Unlike Samsung's ATIV Tab, the ATIV Smart PC is a fully functional Windows 8 machine, which means you'll be able to load full versions of Windows legacy software and compatible programs. The ATIV Tab, runs Windows RT, and therefore functions more as a tablet than a PC.

AT&T is also offerings Samsung's $49 ATIV Smart PC Stand Dock, which includes a charger, built-in USB and Ethernet ports. A $40 VGA adapter option provides you with micro HDMI and VGA ports so you can hook up your ATIV to a compatible display.

As part of its launch sale, AT&T is offering anyone who purchases any Samsung Galaxy smartphone a $100 discount on any other connected Samsung device, including the ATIV Smart PC.