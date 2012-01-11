ASUS Announces Gamer-focused RT-N66U Wireless Router, EA-N66 Wireless Ethernet Adapter

LAS VEGAS -- It's not just about tablets. Looking to help gamers eke every megabit out of their networks, ASUS today at CES announced the RT-N66U dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router and the EA-N66 dual-band wireless Ethernet adapter.

The RT-N66U Wireless Router will deliver up to 900Mbps throughput using double 450Mbps bands operating at 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The router will also be the first to use ASUS' new web-based user interface, which will let gamers monitor and tweak settings easily. Other features include allowing for file downloads even when a PC is off, and remote management of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Complementing the router is the funkily-designed EA-N66 dual-band wireless Ethernet adapter (pictured above), which provides selectable 450Mbps bands in both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels. The adapter can also serve as a repeater or an access point node.

The RT-N66U will cost $179 and the EA-N66 will cost $59 when the devices are released later this month. Click through for a gallery of images.