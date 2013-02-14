Archos Platinum Tablets Offer High-Res Displays, Quad-Core Performance

Archos attempts to up the ante today with the introduction of its Platinum range line of tablets, which are some of the first Android tablets to offer high-res IPS displays as well as quad-core processors. The line will include three different tablets ranging in size, from an 8-incher to an 11.6-incher.

The first tablet in the lineup, the 80 Platinum, features an 8-inch, 1024 x 768-pixel IPS display and a back camera for $199. According to Archos, it's almost twice as fast as Amazon's Kindle Fire HD 8.9 and has double the RAM. The 97 Platinum HD, the 9.7-inch model, features a 2048 x 1536-pixel IPS display, which Archos says is comparable to Apple's Retina iPad, for $299. The 11.6-inch mode, the 116 Platinum, features a 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS screen for $349. We'll be sure to test out all of Archos' claims when we get our hands on these new units.

All of these models come equipped with a 1.2-GHz with 8-core GPU, 1080p video decoding, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, mini-HDMI and microSD ports and front and rear cameras. Plus, users will gain access to 700,000 apps in Archos' Media Center.