Apple Event On for Oct 23: 'Little More to Show' Us Likely iPad mini

The worst kept secret in the tech world is finally about to become real. Apple just sent out invitations to a special event taking place Oct. 23rd, and we fully expect the iPad mini to be officially unveiled, along with perhaps the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display. We'll be there live to bring you all the details and our first hands-on impressions of Apple's latest gear.

For those who haven't been following the rumors, the iPad mini is said to feature a 7.8-inch display, a very thin design that's reminiscent of the iPod touch and, of course, access to more than 250,000 apps. We also expect to see the same Lightning connector that's found on the iPhone 5 for charging and attaching accessories. There's still debate as to whether Apple will offer the mini with 4G LTE , but in order to keep costs down we expect the device will be Wi-Fi only--at least to start.

The iPad mini is expected to cost between $249 and $299, which would put enormous pressure on the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Google Nexus 7 heading into the holiday season, even though both of those products cost just $199. Reports have Apple placing a lot of focus on education and e-textbooks at this event, but we'll have to wait and see on the content angle.

As for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, that would give Apple fans a more affordable option for getting crazy-high resolution on a notebook. The $2,199 price of the 15-inch model is just too rich for many shoppers. We're hoping for something closer to $1,499 or lower.