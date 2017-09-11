Amazon's Fire Tablets Are on Sale from $35

Amazon's best-selling tablets are on sale again. The online giant is slashing the price of its entry-level Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 to $34.99 and $54.99, respectively.

In both instances, it's the among the cheapest prices we've ever seen for these ultra-popular tablets.

Although both tablets feature Amazon's voice-controlled Alexa AI, the similarities end there. The Fire 7 is built for media consumption and affordability. It features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 (171 ppi) resolution LCD, 1.3-GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot), and VGA/2MP rear and front cameras. It's a capable tablet if you don't require top notch performance and want to spend the least mount of money possible.

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 bumps the screen to 8 inches with a 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) resolution LCD, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot), and 0.3MP/2MP rear and front cameras. It offers better performance when multitasking, thanks in part to its 1.5GB of RAM. It also smokes the 7 when it comes to battery life, lasting for 10 hours and 58 minutes versus the 7's shorter 6 hours and 53 minutes battery life. The Fire HD 8's stereo speakers also trump the 7's single speaker.

Regardless of which tablet you choose, both offer access to Amazon's massive ecosystem of video and music. They're also excellent budget tablets, especially at their temporary new prices. Both deals are available for Prime members only.