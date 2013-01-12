Alcatel One Touch Evo7 HD Tablet, Connected As You Want to Be

Alcatel showed off a series of super-slim, featherweight phones during CES 2013. But the fun didn't stop there. The company also trotted out the One Touch Evo7 HD tablet. An update of the Evo7, The Evo7 HD can be updated from Wi-Fi to 3G ro 4G via a removable data module. Targeting shoppers with buyers remorse, users can upgrade or downgrade the tablet's data connection by adding or removing a SIM card.

The 12.4 ounce Evo7 HD cuts a slim profile at 0.39 inches. The front of the tablet houses a 7-inch 1280 x 800p IPS display surrounded by a thick black bezel. A VGA camera sits above the display with a 3 megapixel rear-facing camera. The rear panel consists of a black matte soft-touch panel for a comfortable grip. A micro-USB port and a headphone jack can be found at the top of the tablet with the power and volume buttons along the right side. The microSD card slot on the Evo7 HD's left rounds out the port/slot configuration.

The Evo7 HD will ship with a 1.6-GHz dual-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, a quad-core GPU and 4GB of storage running Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean). During our demo, we saw a vivid display with sharp detail and swift navigation. We found ourselves constantly rubbing our fingers over the sleek soft-touch back. That tablet's compact dimensions are perfect for stowing into a small messenger bag for reading and light gaming.

Consumers looking for an alternative to the Amazon Kindle or Nook HD can expect to pay $179 in Q3 of 2013. The 3G and 4G with the removable SIM card modules will cost $249 and $349 respectively. However there's no word on which carriers would carry the 3G and 4G versions of the device.