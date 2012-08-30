7 Top Stories of IFA 2012: Day Two

At Day 2 of IFA 2012 in Berlin, we got the scoop on a ton of hot tablets and laptops hitting stores this fall, including lots of Windows 8 gear. Among the highlights: Dell's convertible XPS Duo 12 with a swivel-hinge design, an in-depth hands-on with HP's new Envy x2 Ultrabook-tablet and Lenovo's slick Android tablet that promises up to 20 hours of battery life. Enjoy!

Lenovo IdeaTab S2110 Hands-On

Lenovo’s new IdeaTab S2110 is built for mobile professionals. This Android Ice Cream Sandwich slate packs a dual-core 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 1GB of RAM, a 1280 x 800-pixel resolution IPS screen and a handful of ports, including microUSB and microHDMI. But the keyboard dock is the star of the show, promising an additional 10 hours of battery life.

HP Envy x2 Hands on: Will This Hybrid Win?

The x2 hopes to double your Windows 8 pleasure with a sturdy and sleek aluminum design, a bright 400-nit screen and NFC capability. The 1.5-inch slate easily attached to the keyboard via a magnetic latch. Does this hybrid have what it takes to win in a very crowded field? Check out our video.

Dell Launches XPS Duo 12 Convertible, XPS 10 Windows RT

Dell's 12-inch XPS Duo is a convertible laptop made with a carbon fiber lid, a full HD touchscreen with edge-to-edge glass, up to a core i7 processor and a backlit keyboard. The swivel design is definitely a head-turner. Meanwhile, the XPS 10 is a Windows RT tablet with an HD screen, a Qualcomm processor and a detachable keyboard.

Toshiba Satellite U945 Hands-On

An Ultrabook for those not made of money, the 14-inch Satellite U945 boasts a sub-1-inch design weighing less than 4 pounds, an Intel Ive Bridge processor and a clickpad that supports Windows 8 gestures. Pricing has yet to be determined, but we estimate that this machine will start at around $649 or $699 when it becomes available in October.

Lenovo IdeaTab S2109 and A2107 Hands-on

Lenovo’s 9-inch IdeaTab S2109 and 7-inch IdeaTab S2107 won’t go down in tablet history as groundbreaking products, but the handsome new Android tablets do have a few nice features, including an FM tuner on the 7-inch model and a very aggressive $299 price on the 9-inch model, especially for a quad-core slate.

HP Envy Spectre XT TouchSmart Ultrabook Hands-On

Expanding its Spectre line of Ultrabooks, HP has announced the Spectre XT TouchSmart, a 15-inch system with a 1080p touchscreen. This Windows 8 machine is also the first HP notebook with a Thunderbolt port, promising blazing transfer speeds.

Toshiba Satellite P845t

Although there's not much of an aesthetic difference between the Toshiba Satellite P845 and the Satellite U845t, the latter incorporates a touchscreen so that users can now perform Windows 8 gestures right on the display. Pricing has yet to be determined, but we estimate it should come in around $1,000 when it becomes available on October 26.

