Trending

7 Indispensable Android Tablet Tips

By

Android's Ice Cream Sandwich operating system isn't available for tablets (or many smartphones, for that matter), but there's still plenty every slate user can do with their device—from making video calls to friendly faces with Google Talk to decorating each and every homescreen with widgets galore and multitasking through a bevy of active applications. Keep reading for more indispensable Android tablet tips. 

Related Content: