Up to $40 Off Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles

Amazon is giving its Prime members a pleasant surprise with an exclusive sale on a handful of its hardware. The e-tailer is taking up to $40 off its Fire Tablets and Kindle e-Readers.
Amazon tends to discount its hardware pretty regularly, so this isn't a unique sale per se. However, it's worth noting that unlike its March sale, today's sale has prices that are about $5 cheaper than last month's sale.
In fact, the Fire 7 Tablet is just $5 away from its all-time price low of $29.99, which we saw on Black Friday 2017.
The deals are as follows:
Fire Tablet Deals
- Fire 7 Tablet for $34.99 ($15 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $54.99 ($25 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $74.99 ($25 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $94.99 ($35 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $109.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 + Echo Dot for $149.99 ($50 off)
Kindle Deals
- Kindle e-Reader for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle for Kids Bundle for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 ($40 off)
As we mentioned, this sale is exclusive to Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member you can sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial. Alternatively, students with a valid .edu address can get a free 6-month trial.
There's no mention of an expiration date for this sale, so better act quick if you see something you like.