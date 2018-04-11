Up to $40 Off Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles

Amazon is giving its Prime members a pleasant surprise with an exclusive sale on a handful of its hardware. The e-tailer is taking up to $40 off its Fire Tablets and Kindle e-Readers.

Amazon tends to discount its hardware pretty regularly, so this isn't a unique sale per se. However, it's worth noting that unlike its March sale, today's sale has prices that are about $5 cheaper than last month's sale.

Buy Amazon Tablet/Kindle Sale on Amazon.com

In fact, the Fire 7 Tablet is just $5 away from its all-time price low of $29.99, which we saw on Black Friday 2017.

The deals are as follows:

Fire Tablet Deals

Kindle Deals

As we mentioned, this sale is exclusive to Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member you can sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial. Alternatively, students with a valid .edu address can get a free 6-month trial.

There's no mention of an expiration date for this sale, so better act quick if you see something you like.