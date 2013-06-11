11 Hottest Electronic Arts Next-Gen Games

Back in May, Electronic Arts gave gamers a sneak peek into their take on next generation of gaming with titles such as "NBA Live 14" and "FIFA 14." But EA is more than sports titles during its E3 press conference the company showed off an impressive cache of games spanning many different genres including racing, first-person shooters and RPGs. Whether its questing your way through a mythical land awash in chaos or racing down a highway at breakneck speeds, Electronic Arts has you covered. The following recap is a glimpse into the beginning of the future of next-generation gaming,

Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Xbox One)

The sequel to the popular "Plants vs. Zombies" is on the horizon, but in the meantime, PopCap Games has a few more tricks up their green sleeves. The new "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare" takes the PvZ gameplay we all know and love and turns it on its head. Instead of a single player sowing a field to stave off the zombie horde, "Garden Warfare" recruits up to four people in the war against the undead. And instead of a static board, "Garden Warfare" renders the plants in 3D and places player in a third-person perspective. Plants like Sunflower and Peashooter are just cute as ever and boss fights such as the Disco Zombie look challenging yet fun.

Titanfall (Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4)

It's giant robots versus humans in Remedy Software's "Titanfall". This first-person multiplayer shooter combines the bulk and might of robotic mechs called titans against the speed and maneuverability of the human pilots in a global battle. The in-game demo showed pilots jumping out of planes and running through buildings using stealth and speed to win the day. The titans aren't slouches however. Called the "evolution of a battle tank" by the Remedy team, the mechs are agile and pack some big guns.

Need for Speed: Rivals (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3)

Got an itchy lead foot? Then you'll want to check out "Need for Speed: Rivals," the latest installment of the popular racing series. "NFSR" keeps the familiar cops and racers chase dynamic, but adds a few wrinkles. The new online-exclusice AllDrive feature enables two single-player races to merge into one. Even better, a friend (or rival) can supply helicopter support using a tablet. These nvw features adds a level of unpredictability that's sure to keep gamers revving their engines for a long time to come.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

BioWare chose to keep things short and sweet. Set to launch in Fall 2014, "Inquisition has been called a new RPG experience, players will be tasked with leading an inquisition to "restore order to a world in chaos." The new title will feature open-world exploration across a vast world. In addition player choices and actions will affect both the world around them and the overall story. BioWare GM Aaryn, also promised that "Dragon Age" fans will encounter complex characters both new and old throughout the game.

Star Wars: Battlefront

You scream, I scream. We all scream for...Star Wars? A quick trailer of a crashing Ebon Hawk was all it took to get fans of the force wild with applause. Little is known about the Frostbite 3-powered title, but if the raucous applause from the audience is any indication, this a title you'll want to keep your eyes on.

NBA Live 14 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Utilizing EA Sports new BounceTek technology, "NBA Live 14" has gained something previous titles have lacked: realistic ball handling. After bringing on Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving to the stage, we watched a side-by-side demo of the point guard dribbling in real life next to his digital avatar. Thanks to the new technology, players can create their own moves. Even better, the game will update player stats an hour after every game delivering a new experience every game.

Madden NFL 25 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

If "Madden NFL 25" plays as good as it looks, gridiron fans will have something to cheer about this year. The 25th anniversary edition of the Madden showed off realistic facial expressions and clothing. The demo also demonstrated two new technologies. There's Player Sense, which allows players to scan the environment and react on the fly. We also saw War in the Trenches, which makes the offensive and defensive lines act intelligently and dynamically. EA Sports also debuted the new cover art featuring Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

FIFA 14 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Who knew that rapper Drake was such a huge FIFA fan. The Young Money artist was on hand to introduce the demo for "FIFA 14. We couldn't help but be impressed by the precision movement and improved team intelligence featured during the demo. The game also has real ball physics which means that players can strike the ball with greater accuracy.

EA Sports UFC (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

For an announcemnt this big, you've got to bring out the heavyweights. UFC owner Dana White took the stage flanked by heavyweight champion Jon White and lightweight champion Benson Henderson to debut the MMA title. Boasting MMAi technology, the game will feature intelligent movement for more realistic and unpredictable movesets. And to give the game the visceral experience of the sports, EA Sports has added full body deformation. That means that you'll see the impact of every backhand punch and roundhouse kick up close and very personal.

Battlefield 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC)

Bigger and better explosions, That seems to be the name of the game for DICE's next iteration of the "Battlefield" series. We saw a 60 story building demolished by enemy troops as an example of the developer's highly destructible environments called levolution. The game can support up to 64 players in multiplayer mode and no part of the world will be left untouched. We saw the battle go from the ground, to an aerial battle with a helicopter that culminated with sea battle. Players that don't feel like getting their hands dirty in the field can direct traffic with the new Commander mode. The new feature which can be accessed via tablet, gives gamers a bird's-eye view of the battle enabling the commander the ability to send troops to where they're needed most.

Mirror's Edge 2

Faith, the parkour heroine of the critically acclaimed "Mirorr's Edge" made an appearance at the end of the show. During the demo, we got a first-person perspective of Faith's world including running at exhiliarating speeds and taking out hostiles with a few well-placed punches and kicks. We also watched as Faith got some new tats for her highly anticipated return.