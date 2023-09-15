I see enough spreadsheets throughout my day to know that Excel can be nightmare fuel for people, so if you're struggling, we got your back. Need to make text vertical in Excel? No problem!

Otherwise, here's how to make text vertical in Excel.

How to make text vertical in Excel

Step 1. Choose your cell, row, column, or a range.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 2. Select Home > Orientation (the "ab" symbol with an arrow underneath).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3. Click on Vertical Text.

It's really that simple. You don't have to juggle the Pythagorean theorem to enjoy the wonders of vertical text. Don't go pulling your hair out over Excel. There are plenty of Microsoft Excel tips and tricks to make your life easier.