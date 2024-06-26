Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed for July 10: How to watch and what to expect

Samsung announced on Tuesday that it's holding its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10, likely focusing on new phones, Galaxy AI, and more. This isn't a surprise, as the event's date was leaked months ago.

Its invitational announcement video is no more than 15 seconds long but provides a few hints on what to expect: We see a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower (confirming the event will happen in Paris), the presence of the Galaxy AI logo (implying AI will be a part of the show), and a minimalist unfolding animation (suggesting the company's new foldable devices will be present).

This isn't a surprise, though, no major hardware company is a stranger to leaks, and Samsung isn't an exception. There's already plenty of information out there on what to expect from its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices, alongside rumors revolving around certain accessories like Galaxy Ring.

Here's what to expect and how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely be a highlight of the show, as the previous three generations have seen a yearly summer launch. It's also hinted at in the Invitation video with an unfolding animation towards the end.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 started at $1,799, and we're likely going to see it maintain around that price point with the Fold 6. Rumors have suggested both a slight price reduction and a slight price increase, so it's difficult to say with certainty. A report from The Elec suggests that the device could be cheaper to manufacture due to a new method of creating its display bezels.

We're not expecting many physical changes from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 beyond this, as rumors suggest that it'll maintain the same dimensions, design, and display. However, the display could offer a higher 2,600-nit peak brightness according to X leaker @OnLeaks and an exclusive leak from SmartPrix.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 started at $999 and we're expecting that to stay the same. Beyond that, there could be a new facet to its design according to a patent filing for something called Ironflex. It's just the name though, so while it sounds like a stronger hinge, that could mean anything.

Both devices will likely feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, resulting in longer-lasting battery life and greater performance.

But Galaxy Unpacked won't just be about phones, as we're also expecting the company to discuss the Galaxy Ring at length. While it's already confirmed by Samsung and many outlets have gone hands-on with the accessory, we're looking forward to a deeper dive into what it's capable of, alongside providing an official release date.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Another leak from Android Headlines suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will be unveiled at the Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could also appear, as the hardware often sees a yearly summer launch, and this would be the best place to unveil it.

It's also clear that the event will revolve around Galaxy AI to some extent, considering the logo was present in the Invitational video. We have no idea what exactly could come out of this, but we're expecting new way to use Galaxy AI on Samsung's phones and accessories.

One leak from Samsung forum user AffinityNexa suggests Galaxy Buds 3 will feature a newfound focus on AI, with the tagline for the series being "Where audio, meets AI" with a Galaxy AI logo placed at the right side. We suggest taking this leak with a grain of salt, but regardless, we're looking forward to the full unveiling on July 10.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will begin on July 10 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BT, which is inconvenient for those on the west coast of the US, as you'll have to wake up extra early to catch the event.

The event will be livestreamed on the Galaxy Unpacked website. While it isn't confirmed whether or not the event will be available on YouTube, the company didn't stream January's Galaxy Unpacked on the platform, so we don't expect that it will be.