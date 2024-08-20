Leaked iPhone 16 prices and specs reveal the one iPhone you don't want to buy

While we're rapidly closing in on Apple's special iPhone event next month, one reliable tech tipster has reportedly revealed all there is to know about Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

From price to specs, routine leaker Apple Hub took to X this weekend to supply all of the details surrounding Apple's new smartphones including the base, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

Should this information ring true, and it likely could with a number of its claims being backed up by wider iPhone 16 rumors, then we're in for another solid iteration on an already fantastic product. Better still, we aren't looking down the barrel of a dramatic shift in pricing either.

In fact, according to Apple Hub, only one model of iPhone is set to rase its asking price, while all models gain through improved specs and the lineup-wide adoption of Apple Intelligence. Let's take a closer look at the leaked specs and what it could mean for Apple, the iPhone, and you, the consumer.

iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, Pro Max price and specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Price ~$799 ~$899 ~$1,099 ~$1,199 Screen size 6.1-inch 6.7-inch 6.3-inch 6.9-inch Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 120Hz 120Hz Storage 128/256/512GB 128/256/512GB 256/512GB, 1TB 256/512GB, 1TB Processor Apple A18 Apple A18 Apple A18 Pro Apple A18 Pro RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Apple Intelligence ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ultra wide camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 48-megapixel 48-megapixel Optical zoom 2x optical 2x optical 5x optical 5x optical Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Battery 3,561 mAh 4,006 mAh 3,355 mAh 4,676 mAh Design Aluminum Aluminum Titanium Titanium

What does it mean?

The majority of the information shared by Apple Hub appears to lend credence to iPhone 16 rumors we've already heard throughout the year. Whether or not this information comes from a unique source or is simply a compilation of those rumors isn't known.

While the distance in specifications between base and Pro models isn't going anywhere soon, Apple Hub also indicated that the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models would receive a a RAM increase to 8GB to match their Pro counterparts — not only affording each phone that little more power, but also ensuring that they're able to meet the minimum specs for Apple's on-handset AI, Apple Intelligence.

Beyond this, the Pro models begin to pull away sharply, offering 48-megapixel ultra wide cameras with 5x optical zoom, vastly improved Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, faster and smoother 120Hz displays, and (of course) the much more powerful A18 Pro processor.

Word on pricing from a regular leaker is always welcome, and something many have been wondering about as Apple's contemporaries in Samsung and Google with handsets like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the entire Pixel 9 series raising prices by $100 across the board.

Thankfully for Apple fans, the same across the board price bump isn't seen within this leak. The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro Max all keep a tight hold on last year's prices. However, the iPhone 16 Pro is another story.

Pro woe: Apple's iPhone 16 Pro isn't looking too great

The iPhone 16 Pro will be the only handset (according to his information) receiving a bump in price, reportedly beginning its pricing at $1,099. That's a $100 increase in price over last year's iPhone 15, and falls in line with how Apple's competition has bumped up prices recently.

Frustratingly, that increase in price draws attention to this phone's most glaring weakness: battery life.

While the iPhone 16 Pro is the third most expensive option within the new iPhone 16 lineup, it's the worst positioned when it comes to battery life. This leak showcases a battery size of just 3,355 mAh, falling short of even the base model's 3,561 mAh offering, and paling by comparison to the Pro Max model's 4,676 mAh capacity.

Does it really make sense to pick up the Pro model this year? Well, the Phone 16 Pro's smaller display may help to ease draw on its smaller battery capacity. However, with only $100 separating it from the larger (in both size and battery) iPhone 16 Pro Max, it seems like a no-brainer to go big or go home if you're planning to upgrade this year.