iPhone 16 colors: Pro models may continue a disappointing trend for Apple

As we gear up for another fresh release of iPhone 16 devices including Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, excitement builds the more we learn more about each handset in advance.

We've previously highlighted the iPhone 16's rumored RAM improvements and radical redesign, which paint an exciting picture of what's to come. However, whenever a new iPhone line-up is released, people are desperate to know one thing: What colors will be available?

iPhone colorways drum up considerable hype, especially as fans of Apple's smartphones continue to pine for a return to the bright and dynamic colors of old.

However, when it comes to the iPhone 16 Pro models at least, there'll be good news and bad news for those seeking something new from Apple's premium phones as reliable tipster Majin Bu shines a light on how colorful of a future the iPhone 16 has ahead of it.

Pastela Vista, baby

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to amp up the saturation with its colorways, offering conservative white and black options alongside an impressively vivid choice of blue, teal/green, and pink.

We've yet to see last year's yellow color option make its presence known in any leaks or reports, suggesting (as analyst Ming-Chu Kuo does) that Apple is ready to part ways with the summery hue.

While the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus' pink color isn't nearly as hot or Barbie as some would've hoped for, Apple's choice of Blue and teal/green are a decisive departure from the pastels that came before it. This may result from Apple fully ramping up the potential of its color-infused back glass, introduced in base models of the iPhone 15.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going for gold

While the base iPhone models offer a return to the bold colors of old, Pro models appear to be retaining their humdrum offerings. According to a post shared to X by Majin Bu yesterday, a tech tipster with a history of accurate predictions, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup will feature white, black, and grey models. However, a fourth color will reintroduce a shade of gold referred to as "Desert titanium."

While it won't be the stark, stand-out vibrance offered in the iPhone 16's base units, this new bronze-like desert titanium is said by Bu to be "dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep."

There are four colors in total in the iPhone 16 Pro Lineup: white, black, gold and gray.The desert titanium color is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep pic.twitter.com/uDiNiBI4IzAugust 18, 2024

While last year's purple offering was a welcome dose of saturation, the iPhone 15 Pro's frosted back glass did mute the color.

However, a recent rumor suggests that the iPhone 15's color-infused back glass will now feature in iPhone 16 Pro models also, potentially allowing for more vibrant shades in this year's models.

Outlook

An image shared to X by Sonny Dickson appears to show the new desert titanium color in full, though if you were expecting sparkle you'll be sorely disappointed. This new 'gold' colorway is a little more brown and dull than we would've hoped for, but Apple's hands may be tied when delivering the same rich and vibrant hues of the iPhone 16 to its Pro models.

The iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max's limited colorways are likely the result of Apple making the switch to a titanium frame, which relies on PVD coating to apply shades of color as regular color application lacks the durability found with stainless steel or aluminum — limiting the available palette of colors that Apple can draw upon.

Still, we'll wait for Apple's official reveal to judge this new titanium-rich golden hue, as there's always a chance Apple will surprise us at its September special iPhone event.