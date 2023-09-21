How to delete cookies on iPhone
Cookies are usually good, but not so usually when it comes to tech — the potential for malicious tracking is there, so learning how to delete cookies is vital information. And if you're a new iPhone user, that's probably why you're here.
How to delete cookies on iPhone
If you want to delete history, cache, and cookies, follow along.
Step 1. Go to Settings.
Step 2. Navigate to Safari.
Step 3. Tap Clear History and Website Data.
If you want to delete only cookies and cache, continue along.
Step 4. Follow the previous Step 1 & 2. Then go to Advanced > Website Data.
Step 5. Click Remove All Website Data.
If you want to block cookies, continue along.
Step 6. Follow Step 1 & 2. Now click Advanced and toggle Block All Cookies.
It's as simple as that. If you haven't purchased an iPhone 15 just yet, we recommend waiting for our upcoming reviews and benchmarks before you do so.
