Cookies are usually good, but not so usually when it comes to tech — the potential for malicious tracking is there, so learning how to delete cookies is vital information. And if you're a new iPhone user, that's probably why you're here.

We've covered plenty of other iOS how-tos, like setting up and using Standby mode in iOS 17, or allowing pop-ups on iPhone.

There's plenty to browse, but for now, lets show you how to delete cookies.

How to delete cookies on iPhone

If you want to delete history, cache, and cookies, follow along.

Step 1. Go to Settings.

Step 2. Navigate to Safari.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 3. Tap Clear History and Website Data.

If you want to delete only cookies and cache, continue along.

Step 4. Follow the previous Step 1 & 2. Then go to Advanced > Website Data.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 5. Click Remove All Website Data.

If you want to block cookies, continue along.

Step 6. Follow Step 1 & 2. Now click Advanced and toggle Block All Cookies.

It's as simple as that.

