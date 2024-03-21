AI and Qi2 charging come to iPhone with AnkerWork's S600 MagSafe speakerphone

iPhone feels like the forgotten platform when it comes to the AI boom, with most left hanging on tenterhooks for Apple to make its big AI announcement later this year. However, some aren't willing to wait, and are taking the lead on delivering accessories packed with impressive AI features and the latest Qi2 wireless charging tech, all by themselves. In this instance, that 'some' is Anker, and that accessory is the AnkerWork S600.

(Image credit: AnkerWork)

AnkerWork S600: A tower of power

AnkerWork may be the workplace-focused, productivity sub brand of popular accessory and charger manufacturer Anker, but what it has developed in the S600 stands tall as a device any iPhone user could make fantastic use of.

This is AnkerWork's 'tower of power,' a 5.83-inch tall Bluetooth, MagSafe compatible, wireless charging speakerphone that embraces cutting-edge smartphone tech on two fronts with 15W of Qi2 wireless charge and a NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that brings the power of AI to iPhone accessories.

The latter of which delivers one of the most advanced speakerphone options there is, with the following features boosting the S600 to prominence for work and everyday use alike:

Voiceprint Recognition is an AI-powered debut technology from AnkerWork that uses the S600's 4-mic array to smartly recognize and verify a user's voice to ensure their audio is isolated from background noise and captured accurately.

is an AI-powered debut technology from AnkerWork that uses the S600's 4-mic array to smartly recognize and verify a user's voice to ensure their audio is isolated from background noise and captured accurately. VoiceRadar 3.5 is a background noise and echo cancellation feature that strips away distractions and ensures crystal clear audio is captured across every call with its ability to recognize unwanted audio trained on over 50K environmental recordings.

is a background noise and echo cancellation feature that strips away distractions and ensures crystal clear audio is captured across every call with its ability to recognize unwanted audio trained on over 50K environmental recordings. Enhanced privacy is paramount to AnkerWork's S600 with a built-in NPU chip that processes all of these AI-enhanced features locally, meaning you don't have to worry about data being collected across the net while the S600 filters your audio.

The AnkerWork S600 isn't your typical speakerphone offering. In fact, it's speakerphone duties are just one of the roles it fills. The S600 is also an excellent elevated phone stand with a 70-degree adjustable angle which can make for an excellent bedside companion to iOS 17's StandBy mode or enjoying media hands-free on your device — further enhanced by a dynamic 360-degree speaker housing a 45mm driver with Double PR bass.

Great for the office and for the home, the AnkerWork S600 is an impressively modern take on the Bluetooth speakerphone that works as the perfect pedestal for iPhone and an awesome accessory for Android phones too.

AnkerWork S600: Price and availability

The AnkerWork S600 is available on Kickstarter from today for a limited, super early bird price of just $98.99 — a keen saving on the full $179.99 asking price.

