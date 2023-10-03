iPhone 16 and 16 Pro leak shows they’re getting bigger and heavier — here’s why

The iPhone 15 has only just launched, but we’re already seeing that the iPhone 16 models are going to get larger and heavier.

As you can see, we are big fans of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus. But while the regular iPhone 16 looks to remain largely the same, these dimensions obtained by MacRumors seemingly confirm big changes coming to the Pro.

Go big or go home

(Image credit: 9to5mac)

Let’s start with the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which looks set to keep the current dimensions, but increase in weight by roughly 2 grams. That means the iPhone 16 will be 173g, while the 16 Plus comes in at 203g.

This indicates that the regular iPhones will stick with the 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes, which as we’ll go into, will create another differentiator between these and the Pro phones. You see, rumors have been rife about the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max display sizes increasing to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively, and these dimension changes are indicative of that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Size Weight iPhone 16 Pro 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm 194 grams iPhone 15 Pro 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm 187 grams iPhone 16 Pro Max 163 x 77.58 x 8.25mm 225 grams iPhone 15 Pro Max 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm 221 grams

Thickness remains the same, but you’ll see the phone get taller and wider, with a little additional heft too. In fact, these numbers are a lot closer to the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max — so enjoy the smaller dimensions of the iPhone 15 while they last!

Outlook

Of course, this information is very early in the annual iPhone cycle. I mean, we’ve literally only just reviewed the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Plus, so take it with a pinch of salt because the design will be far from final in its current state.

But these numbers do line up with the rumors we’re hearing about a bigger display coming to the 16 Pro and Pro Max, while also adding subtle increases to the width and weight. Another rumor we’re starting to see appear is that the Action Button may be coming to the standard iPhone 16 too, alongside a whole new capacitive “Capture Button.”

Are these enough to convince you to wait? It comes down to how highly you view display size in your purchase decision. If you need a little more ammunition, check out our list of five reasons why you should hold off.