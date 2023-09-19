iPhone 15 Pro Max pre-orders are seeing long delays — here's why

According to a report in MacRumors, Apple supply chain analyst MIng-Chi Kup, the fruit-flavored tech behemoth has been facing issues keeping up with demand for its recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max. There seem to be two major contributing factors to why we are seeing delayed deliveries of pre-ordered iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Kuo explains that the iPhone 15 OPro Max's tetraprism camera module has been the ultimate cause of the delays, but that Apple has responded quickly by giving its supplier Largan Precision increased specifications to help compensate and increase production speed.

Although delays were expected, it seems Apple may have underestimated demand.

Other issues

With iPhone 15 Pro Max shipping estimates reaching 3-4 weeks, and upto 6 to 7 weeks for some configurations, consumers are getting antsy. Kupo also reports that IPhone 15 Pro Max demand is far outpacing the demand seen for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max, in the same duration of launch time as last year.

The is twofold, and not just caused by the camera module congestion, but also because Apple didn't start mass producing the iPhone 15 lineup as early as it had previous generations. When you couple the two together, delays are inevitbale.

Your best bet for speedy delivery is to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB rendition because those appear to be the units that are widely available.

We will keep you updated as Apple works diligently to keep up with demand.