iPhone 15 Pro Max delay rumors could take it beyond September

The Apple September event is coming on September 12, and one of the most persistent iPhone 15 rumors rumbling around is a possible delay for its iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Unfortunately, another recent leak suggests this might just happen. Twitter user Tech_Reve claims image sensor supplier Sony is having "severe yield issues." The anticipated delay according to this rumor is up to four weeks.

We predicted the iPhone 15 release date based on evidence of previous phone launches, and since we nailed the event date accurately, the release date will probably still be September 22 for the other models. If the leak is true though, this means the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be launching around October 20 if we take the "approximately 4 weeks" claim to heart.

iPhone 15 Pro Max leaked delay explained

Apple fans out of the loop on the latest news revolving around iPhone 15 might be confused why the Pro Max in particular could face a delay while the others remain untouched. It could have to do with the new periscope technology—feel free to read our explainer on what a periscope camera even is. Alternatively, it could just be that Sony in particular is manufacturing the Pro Max's sensor.

But not everyone agrees on the validity of this delay. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the market's concern with the iPhone 15 Pro Max delay is unneeded, as the phones have already begun shipping. If this is true, he also claims that "Apple stock may have a rebound opportunity," suggesting that the company will do very well with this new phone launch.

(Image credit: Future)

One report from Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan even goes as far as to say that the entire iPhone 15 series is being delayed. This is a little harder to believe considering the event is already scheduled, but who knows what will happen at this point.

There is plenty of precedent for Apple delaying the release of a single model, last year's iPhone 14 Plus was released on October 7 rather than the September 16 release of its counterparts. Going all the way back to the iPhone X in 2016 it didn't ship until over a month after the iPhone 8 models.

iPhone 15 Pro Max may or may not launch on the expected September 22 date, but considering how scattered these rumors are, we recommend taking everything written here with a grain of salt. The truth will be revealed at Apple's September 2023 event next week.