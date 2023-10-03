Google Pixel 8 Pro benchmarks leaked — here’s how it compares to iPhone 15

The Google Pixel 8 series is only a day away from its official reveal, with Google planning to unveil its latest flagship phones at the Made by Google 2023 event. It begins at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3pm GMT.

However, key info has leaked the day prior about Google’s Tensor G3 processor. Google has never boasted the strongest chips in the game, especially when compared to the iPhone, but preliminary performance metrics showcase a big boost in power.

Google Tensor G3 benchmarks leaked

YouTuber M. Brandon Lee has published an early hands-on with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, offering hardware information alongside Geekbench 6 performance scores. While we’re not far off from testing these phones ourselves, let's get right into these test results.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s Geekbench 6 scores were 1,760 for single-core and 4,442 for multi-core. Compared to the Pixel 7 Pro’s 1,407 single-core and 3,385 multi-core, this is a rather decent jump in performance.

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 8 Pro Hardware information. https://t.co/ESwLhJLjni pic.twitter.com/83kDyFyCP5October 2, 2023

Through our own tests, however, the iPhone 15 Pro managed a multi-core score of 7,194 and single-core score of 2,890 with its A17 Pro. We still won’t have solidified performance scores until we do our own tests with the Pixel 8, but there is still a considerable gap between the two smartphones from these preliminary tests.

These two phones also feature a massive difference in price. If we compare the rumored $899 cost for the Pixel 8 Pro to the $899 iPhone 15 Plus , we can put their performance against one another with more fairness. While the iPhone 15 Plus’ multi-core score of 6,280 and single-core score of 2,551 is not quite as good as the Pro models, it’s still significantly better than what Google can offer.

As mentioned earlier in the article, this isn’t surprising. Google has never boasted the fastest processor, so it’s not like we were expecting the company to suddenly compete against Apple’s latest flagship phones. While we still have to perform our own tests on the Pixel 8 series, we expect it’ll be mostly accurate to what we’ve seen from these early results.