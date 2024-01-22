Google Pixel 8 is being reminted in a new shade of green

The official Google store page now features a countdown for a new mint green shade for the Pixel 8, or possibly the Pixel 8 Pro. While the text on the countdown indicates the new color is coming to the Pixel 8, the phone in the photo has been identified as a Pixel 8 Pro by TechRadar.

As such, we are unsure of which phone will get the new mint shade although it could be an update to both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. A minty refresh of the whole line, if you will.

What we do know

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Based on the countdown, the new shade will become available at 3:01 am ET/12.01 am PT on January 25, 2024. As of press time, mint green cases are available for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This could indicate that the color will launch on both phones, but is hardly a guarantee.

If the new Mint color is available on both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it will be the second shade shared by both phones. Right now the Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose while the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Much like the infamous yellow iPhone 14, this will just be a new color added to the phone lineup as a way to drive more handset sales. That said, it is a pretty slick color choice so if you've been holding off on an update to your pixel you may want to go ahead and snag the latest color.

In our face-off between the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7a, we found that the Pixel 8 was the superior phone even with that $200 price premium. So if you're currently rocking a Pixel 7a, it is worth considering a switch, particularly considering you can typically find the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro on sale for far less than their list prices.