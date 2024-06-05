Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 appear online in leaked ad — fans are happy and furious

Samsung has been king of the foldable for some time and ahead of summer's Galaxy Unpacked event, we may have just been granted a look at its latest batch of Galaxy Z series phones, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

However, not everyone is reacting well to the changes (or lack thereof) shown within the image. While nothing is controversial, some believe not enough has changed. While some feel that even the most subtle of changes aren't welcome. So what is it causing such a divide in opinion?

Samsung Galaxy Z series: What's different?

The image reportedly arrives via a leaked advert from Samsung Kazakhstan, and was shared to Reddit yesterday. Judging from the image, it would appear that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is adopting a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design when it comes to the frame of its chassis — sporting sharper angles on the sides and tighter rounded corners.

Also worth noting is the subtle changes to the detailing around each camera lens. The same pill-shaped camera island remains, but each lens now sports a new grooved chamber design. The new design also matches an image shared by reputable Samsung leaker Ice Universe in May,

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks much the same as the Z Flip 5 that came before it, including the folder-shaped external display and placement of the phone's buttons. Interestingly, the Flip 6 doesn't get the same design change as the Fold 6.

Instead, the chamber housing each of the foldable's rear lenses now appears to match its brushed metal frame as opposed to the black framing found in the previous model.

How are Samsung fans reacting?

There's an even split when it comes to opinion about the changes to the Z Fold 6, especially when it comes to the new frame style, with some users embracing the new flatter and tighter look.

However, others have concerns about how the phone's new shape will impact the hold of the phone — something others have pointed out about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's more angular corners.

Others are critiquing the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera array, with some saying that the cameras don't appear different enough — despite the minor visual changes.

However, with very little evidence about which sensors or lenses Samsung intends to use for the Fold 6, this appears to be masking a deeper issue with the lack of love shown to the Fold's camera array over time.

As one Redditor sums it up, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 received a bump in quality that brought it more in line with the Galaxy S22, Samsung's flagship phone of 2022. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 didn't receive the same treatment to measure up to the S23.

It would appear that Galaxy fans are now concerned that Samsung will retain the same camera array once more for the Z Fold 6. And they may have every reason to be.

The same leaker that just proved to provide accurate information about the Z Fold 6's new camera detailing reported in October of 2023 that Galaxy owners shouldn't expect much change with the Z Fold 6's camera, stating "It is the same as Fold 4 and Fold 5, that's for sure."

However, that information was from some time ago, and information can become obsolete as plans change behind the scenes. It's also worth noting that there are contradictory rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6's camera specs, and judging either device's internals from what appears to be rendered images would be both unwise and unfair.

Outlook

If there's one thing we can say for certain, it's probably too early to judge either the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6. Much of what we know is rumor and hearsay, all of which should be taken with a healthy dose of salt, regardless of how proven a tipster's track record is.

That said, we won't have too much longer to wait for the official reveal by Samsung on these devices. Summer's Galaxy Unpacked event is drawing ever near, and while we don't yet have a date set in stone, we do expect it to take place in July or August based on the timing of previous events.