Phone (2a) price leak is Nothing short of a bargain

Nothing has found impressive success with its Phone (1) and (2), and Ear(1) and (2) devices over the last few years, but the brand is looking to stir things up in the budget smartphone category with the release of its first Pixel A-series-like, mid-range device, the Nothing Phone (2a).

Seeking to deliver a core premium experience at a fraction of the price, the Nothing Phone (2a) could be the ideal Android smartphone for many, but a recent price leak may make it one of the most cost-effective smartphone solutions for all.

Nothing short of a bargain

While many of us expected the Carl Pei-fronted Nothing brand to reveal the Nothing Phone (2a) at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it's been confirmed that we'll have to wait until March 5 to see the device unveiled in full. However, there is good news: we may have a clear indication of the Nothing Phone (2a)'s price.

Thanks to the work of French publication Dealabs, we may have gotten our first glimpse of the Nothing Phone (2a)'s MSRP with the base model (outfitted with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) available for 349 euros (~$374), and an expanded configuration (featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage available for 399 euros (~$428).

Nothing Phone (2a), (8GB, 128GB): 349 euros / ~$374

Nothing Phone (2a), (12GB, 256GB): 399 euros / ~$428

It's worth pointing out that when the Nothing Phone (2) launched last year its price in the E.U. was 679 euros, with a US pricing of just $599.

Whether or not Nothing has decided to aim for more of an even pricing across regions remains to be seen, however, should the U.S. retain its cheaper price point then we could be looking at one of the best-value smartphones on the market.

Sadly, the brand has also stated that the Nothing Phone (2a) will see a limited release stateside, with the phone initially set to be exclusively available through Nothing's U.S. Developer Program. There's currently no word on whether or not the brand aims for a wider release further down the line at this time. Boo and hiss.

Outlook

The Nothing Phone (2a) is shaping up to be a real competitor in the mid-range market, especially for those looking for the biggest bang for their buck.

The upcoming smartphone is rumored to feature dual 50MP rear cameras, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a whopping 32MP selfie camera, 45W fast charging, an Android 14 base with Nothing OS 2.5 wrapping, and an uber-efficient Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset paired with a 4,920mAh battery.

As mid-range buys go, this is already an excellent option. However, taking into account the device's budget-friendly pricing, Nothing's latest smartphone could be an ideal option for most people (in markets where it will be widely available), and even lure Android users away from Google's own budget-friendly option, the Pixel 7a.