Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale.

Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.

Now $32 off, the Editor's Choice-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are priced to move. In our full Sony WF-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their best-in-class music and superior call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit; powerful active noise-cancellation; and tons of useful extras to bop your head along to.

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are among the best you'll find on the market today, hands-down. Featuring Sony's Integrated Processor V1, IPX4 water resistance, and a rated battery life of up to 8 hours (24 hours with the charging case), these truly wireless buds are every multimedia maven's dream come true.

Following the current trend, these bodacious buds are rounder than their predecessors. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we awarded them a perfect (5 out of 5 stars) score for excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, not to mention powerful active noise-cancellation.

The WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless earbuds version of Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM4. Like their sibling, they have on-ear controls and 360 Reality Audio technology for spatial 3D audio. They're also compatible with both Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for near-instant connection with Android or Windows 10 devices.

Sony loaded the WF-1000XM4 with many of the same features found on its WH-1000XM4 headphones. Speak-to-Chat uses the bone conduction sensor and Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology, a combination of four microphones and sensors and advanced audio signal processing to figure out exactly when you’re speaking. This allows for crystal-clear calls, no matter how noisy your environment.

Like all of Sony's wearables, the WF-1000XM4 work with the dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App (opens in new tab) for Android and iOS. From there you can manage Bluetooth connections, toggle noise cancelling and select your favorite voice assistant.

Long-story-long: the Sony WF-1000XM4 are solid AirPods Pro alternatives and the best wireless noise cancelling earbuds to buy. Keep checking our Amazon October Prime Day deals hub all day for even more tech-centric gadgets to complement your latest Spotify playlist.