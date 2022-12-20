Your Pixel 7 has a smarter face unlock — here's how to use it

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deliver a host of exciting features, from a free VPN by Google One to detecting if you snore when you sleep. One feature it finally brings back is Face Unlock, but it's not exactly as advanced as other face recognition systems on other smartphones like the iPhone 14.



While it's a welcome feature, it only unlocks your Pixel 7 and takes you to the phone's lock screen. That means you still have to swipe in order to access your home screen or the previous app you were using. However, there's an even better Face Unlock feature that makes unlocking your Pixel 7 even speedier. Here's how to allow face unlock to take you straight to your home screen.

How to use the improved Pixel 7 Face Unlock

By default, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro simply unlocks your phone and leaves you on the lock screen. However, by turning on Skip lock screen in Settings, using your face to unlock your phone will now take you directly to the last used screen. It's a handy trick that's worth turning on, so if you're up for a speedier unlocking experience, follow the steps below.

(Image credit: Future)

1. One your Pixel 7, navigate to the Settings app.

2. Scroll down to Security and tap on it.

3. Select Face and Fingerprint Unlock.

4. Enter your PIN, password, or pattern when prompted.

5. Once you're on the next screen, choose Face Unlock.

6. Toggle the switch next to Skip lock screen.

And that's it. Every time you use Face Unlock, you will now be taken directly to the last screen you used. It's way better than just unlocking your Pixel 7 with Face Unlock but still having to swipe up in order to access the phone. It's a trick worth trying.



Google's latest flagship smartphone continues to impress with each new Pixel Feature Drop that arrives, and one of our writers claims the iPhone may get dethroned.