Your Google Pixel 7 will let you know if you snore — here's how to turn it on

By Darragh Murphy
published

Find out if you cough or snore when sleeping with this handy Pixel 7 trick

Google Pixel 7 Pro
(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a bundle of helpful features, not to mention this major Google feature coming to users for free this December. But Google's latest flagship Android phone also answers one question that may be on your mind: "do I snore when I sleep?"

Thanks to Bedtime mode, which can track what happens when you're getting some shut-eye, you can find out if coughing and snoring are keeping you restless during the night — and for how long. Sure, some of us may have others around to flat-out let us know if we're terrible snorers, but for those looking for proof, this handy trick is for you.

Find out how to turn on Bedtime mode and allow bedtime sensor access on your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Plus, if you want to find out how this Pixel feature lets you find the name of any song, we've got you covered. 

How to turn on cough and snore detection on Pixel 7

Bedtime mode on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro doesn't just analyze what happens when you sleep, as turning it on will help reduce any disturbances while you're catching some Z's.

This includes silencing your phone, dimming the wallpaper, and changing the display to black and white when you're about to hit the sack. Plus, only alarms and important calls — including contacts that you've starred and recurring callers — will trigger.

It's important to note that cough and snore detection needs access to your microphone, but Google states audio isn't recorded or shared with anyone, including Google. Plus, it's further protected by Android's Private Compute Core. 

(Image credit: Future)

1. On your Pixel, head into the Settings app.
2. Scroll down to Digital Wellbeing and parental controls and tap on it.
3. Under Ways to disconnect, tap on Bedtime mode.  
4. You may be prompted to learn more about Bedtime mode, which will guide you through it up. Here, you can customize the days and hours you want Bedtime mode on, and allow access to cough and snore detection.
5. Alternatively, under Weekly average summary, you can allow bedtime sensor access.
6. To see your bedtime activity, tap on Bedtime activity or Cough and snore info under Weekly average summary. 

There you have it. Your Pixel will now let you know when (or if) you cough and snore throughout the night. It will also show you how many times you cough and how long you snore during each sleep. It's an incredibly handy trick, especially if you're in need of evidence to let everyone know that you're not a snorer (or that you didn't snore for that long).

