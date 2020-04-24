Your MacBook Pro prefers to be charged on the right (report)

Is your MacBook Pro right or left-handed? MacBook owners may want to think about that when charging their laptops. According to Ubergizmo, some StackExchange posters have noticed their laptops getting hotter depending on what side of the laptop they use to charge the device.

Those observant StackExchange users have noticed that when the USB-C charger is plugged in on the left side, their MacBook Pro's seemed to get hotter than charging on the right. The odd occurrence seems to happen when accessories are also plugged into the laptop. And as anyone who's ever owned a laptop can testify, whenever a laptop starts to get hot, the fans kick in, which can be distracting at best, annoying at worst. In addition, you might see your CPU usage increase. But why would charging your laptop on a particular side have to do with it?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Meet kernel_task

The assumed culprit? Higher processor use triggered by a process called kernel_task to launch. In case you're wondering, kernel_task is an important utility that has a number of functions including utilizing unused memory to caching files and preventing your laptop from overheating. That's why your fans kick into overdrive and you might notice an increase in temperature. But if kernel_task is working correctly, it shouldn't be too noticeable.

What to do?

Thankfully, the solution is as easy as plugging your charger in on the right size –– an easy enough feat with USB-C ports located on both sides of a modern MacBooks. This simple fix will prevent kernel_task from launching, which keeps the laptop cool and potentially improves performance since the utility won't be sucking up precious CPU processes.