Xiaomi debuts Redmi 5G budget phones globally — starting at $199

Xiaomi is bringing three new additions to its Redmi Note and Redmi lineup to budget 5G phone fans around the globe, including the killer Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi 10 5G.



Going on sale from April 6, each smartphone aims to deliver flagship-quality specs at prices well below $500. While some Redmi models were only available in specific regions, Xiaomi is now bringing two of its Redmi Note phones to customers worldwide — along with the new Redmi 10 5G starting at just $199.

Xiaomi's Redmi models are known to be among the best budget phones on the market. In fact, in our Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review, we called it the 5G budget smartphone to beat. Check out further details on each smartphone below.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi's star of the show, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, comes in three configurations, including 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It will be available globally from April 6, with retail prices at $369, $399, and $449, respectively.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

There aren't too many differences between the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G we reviewed and the Pro+, except that it comes with a 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge (similar to the one found with the Xiaomi 12 Pro) and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It comes in Graphite Gray, Star Blue, and Forest Green.



You can also expect the same 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED DotDisplay, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate, along with a 108MP primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP telemacro camera.

Redmi Note 11S 5G

The Redmi Note 11S 5G also comes in three variants, including 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. It will be available globally on April 6, with prices at $249, $279 and $299, respectively.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

You can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with dual 5G SIM, along with a 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It's also expected to have a decent battery with a 5,000mAh battery capacity and 33W fast charging. Design-wise, it comes in Midnight Black, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.



As for cameras, expect a 50MP AI triple camera, along with a 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens.

Redmi 10 5G

Xiaomi's Redmi 10 5G is the most affordable out of the new 5G lineup. It comes in three configurations, including 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. Prices start at $199, but Xiaomi has yet to announce a precise date when it will be available. However, it's expected to be on sale soon.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It's the first Redmi phone to get 5G, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and dual 5G SIM support. You can also expect a 6.58-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) with a 90Hz refresh rate. There's also a 5,000mAh battery capacity with an 18W charger. Camera-wise, expect a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. It comes in Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, and Aurora Green.



All of the smartphones come with a handy side fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.



For more of the best budget smartphones you can grab right now, we've got you covered.