Xbox Series X|S controller falls to $49 deal price

The Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S is on sale at several retailers this week. So if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, it's not too early to save.

Right now, you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for $49 from Best Buy. Normally, it sells for $64, so that's $15 in savings and its lowest price of the year. The Microsoft Store offers the same deal.

This is one of the best early Black Friday deals available right now.

Xbox wireless controller deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49 @ Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49 @ Best Buy

At $15 off the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. You can also get it directly from Microsoft for the same price.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Microsoft's Xbox Controller is one of the controllers you'll ever own. It has a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, snappy buttons and four-way cross style D-pad.

This Xbox wireless controller connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. The controller's form factor, button mapping and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get sweaty.

Black Friday falls on November 26 and we expect to see epic deals on tech and gaming gear. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.